CITY OF ROSWELL
SURPLUS AUCTION SALE
The City of Roswell will sell at auction a variety of vehicles.
The auction will be held on-line through GovDeals at www.govdeals.com.
The sale of the surplus vehicles will begin Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 am and end Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 am.
Payments are made directly on GovDeals site. All sales will be final to the highest bidder and sold “as is” and “where is” with no warranty expressed or implied.
Randy Knighton Kurt Wilson
City Administrator Mayor