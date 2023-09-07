SOLICITATION FOR PROPOSALS
CITY OF MOUNTAIN PARK
118 LAKESHORE DRIVE
MOUNTAIN PARK, GA 30075
The City of Mountain Park will be receiving separate sealed Bids for all material, labor and equipment for the “Russell Road Pipe Rehabilitation”. The work will require a Georgia licensed underground utility contractor to repair and rehab two existing 36-inch RCP pipes underneath Russell Road by using CCCP lining methods. Other repairs include but are not limited to prepping the existing pipes for final liner by filling voids around pipes, sealing joints, replacing failed pipe sections with new RCP pipes, installing pipe collars, installing junction box, installing new catch basin top with manhole access, modifying existing road drainage pipe and install and connect new poured in place concrete headwalls. To obtain a copy of bidding documents, please visit www.intse.com or www.mountainparkgov.com where the documents are available for download at no charge. It is the Bidder’s responsibility to ensure they have all bidding documents and addendums from the website. The City of Mountain Park will receive sealed bids until 10/10/2023, at 2:00 p.m. located at City Hall, 118 Lakeshore Drive, Mountain Park, GA 30075. Bids received after this time will not be accepted. Bids will be opened and publicly read aloud. The contract will be awarded to the low, responsive, and responsible bidder with reservation of right to reject all bids. For any technical questions, contact djohnson@intse.com or city.clerk@mountainparkgov.com