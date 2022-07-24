The City of Mountain Park will be receiving separate sealed Bids for all material, labor and equipment for the “Russell Road Pipe Replacement”. The work will require a Georgia licensed underground utility contractor to install a new 48-inch steel casing (carrier pipe) underneath Russell Road by using Jack and Bore or micro-tunneling methods. The existing pipes shall be abandoned in place and filled with concrete. Other minor repairs include but is not limited to replacing the road drain pipe and connecting it to the new poured in place concrete headwalls. To obtain a copy of bidding documents, please visit www.intse.com where the documents are available for download at no charge. It is RECOMMENDED that all prospective bidders obtain the Project Manual, Technical Specifications and Construction Drawings from the office of Integrated Science and Engineering. A hard copy may be obtained upon a non-refundable payment of $$25.00. It is the Bidder’s responsibility to ensure they have all bidding documents and addendums from the website. The City of Mountain Park will receive sealed bids until 9/7/2022, at 2:00 p.m. located at City Hall, 118 Lakeshore Drive, Mountain Park, GA 30075. Bids received after this time will not be accepted. Bids will be opened and publicly read aloud. The contract will be awarded to the low, responsive, and responsible bidder with reservation of right to reject all bids on 9/26/2022. For any technical questions, contact djohnson@intse.com or city.clerk@mountainparkgov.com.
