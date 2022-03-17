REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK
RFQ #22-104
PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERING SERVICES FOR SR141/MEDLOCK BRIDGE RD AT MCGINNIS FERRY ROAD INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENT
The City of Johns Creek request to receive qualifications (RFQ) from qualified engineering firms for Professional Engineering Services for SR141 / Medlock Bridge Rd at McGinnis Ferry Road Intersection Improvement. RFQ’s will be received in electronically via the City’s bid platform BidNet no later than 2:00 PM April 14, 2022, 2022..Questions are accepted and answered online via BidNet. Deadline for questions is April 1, 2022 at 5:00 PM. A recommended Pre-bid meeting will take place March 30, 2022 at 10:00 AM.
Quotes, bids, and RFP’s are electronically managed through the Georgia Purchasing Group by BidNet, our online bidding/vendor registration system, on the City website: https://www.johnscreekga.gov/Residents/Purchasing. To access the RFP document you must register with BidNet. Go to the City website above and click the link “register and view quote/bid/RFP opportunities”.
Additional information may be obtained by contacting Neil Trust at the City of Johns Creek Procurement Division at purchasing@johnscreekga.gov or (678) 512-3233. The City of Johns Creek reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to wave technicalities and informalities, and to make award in the best interest of the City of Johns Creek.