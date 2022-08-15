REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS 22-250

The City of Johns Creek is accepting qualifications (RFQ) from GDOT prequalified construction firms for the above referenced project. RFQ responses will be received electronically via BidNet with hard copies to City Hall no later than September 2, 2022 at 2:00PM. Questions are accepted and answered online via BidNet. Deadline for questions is August 19, 2022 at 5:00 PM. A recommended attendance Pre-bid meeting will take place at City Hall 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek, Georgia on August 17, 2022 at 10:00 AM.
Quotes, bids, and RFP’s will now be managed using the Georgia Purchasing Group by BidNet link, our new online bidding/vendor registration system. To access bid documents, vendors must complete the one-time, no cost registration with BidNet. Vendors can register with BidNet and view available bid opportunities from the City of Johns Creek Purchasing page. (www. johnscreekga.gov)
The City of Johns Creek, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and 78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d—42 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, part 21, Nondiscrimination in federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award.
Additional information related to the submission of bids may be obtained by contacting the Purchasing Division at (678) 512-3233. All Offerors must comply with all general and special requirements of the RFQ information and instructions enclosed herein.
The City of Johns Creek reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive technicalities and informalities, and to make award in the best interest of the City of Johns Creek.
Neil Trust
Purchasing Manager
John Bradberry
Mayor