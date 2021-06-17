Request for Proposals
2022 Ford F-550 Super Cab with 4WD Ambulance for Milton Fire-Rescue
RFP NUMBER
21-FD03
Proposal Due Date:
July 13, 2021 by 2:00PM Local Time
Electronic submission via: www.cityofmiltonga.us
Submissions will be publicly announced on the above date at approximately 2:30 PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004 (opening may be moved online due to public health conditions). The City reserves the right to reject any and all proposals. If the contract is awarded, it will be awarded to the highest scoring Consultant whose proposal meets the requirements and criteria set forth in the request for proposals.
The City of Milton is requesting proposals from qualified vendors for a Rescue with transport capabilities that meet KKK-A-1822-F Certification. All vendors must comply with all general and special requirements of the RFP information.
The request for electronic proposals for the 2022 Ford F-550 Super Cab with 4WD Ambulance for Milton Fire-Rescue will be posted on the following websites the week of June 17, 2021:
http://www.cityofmiltonga.us or http://ssl.doas.state.ga.us/PRSapp/PR_index.jsp
