REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK
RFP 22-094FN
FINANCIAL AUDIT SERVICES
The City of Johns Creek is requesting proposals from qualified Georgia licensed Offerors for Financial Audit Services. Proposals will be received electronically via the City’s bid platform, BidNet, with required hard copies delivered to City Hall no later than 2:00PM on Monday April 4, 2022. A recommended attendance Pre-bid meeting will take place on Friday April 15, 2022 at 10:00AM via a Zoom on-line teleconference. Registration instructions for the Pre-bid can be found in the RFP bid packet. Questions are accepted and answered online only via BidNet. Deadline for questions is March 22, 2022 5:00 PM, electronically through BidNet.
Quotes, bids, and RFP’s are electronically managed through the Georgia Purchasing Group by BidNet, our online bidding/vendor registration system, on the City website: https://www.johnscreekga.gov/Residents/Purchasing. To access the RFP bid packet you must register with BidNet. Go to the City website above and click the link “register and view quote/bid/RFP opportunities”.
All offerors must comply with all general and special requirements of the RFP information and instructions.
Additional information may be obtained by contacting Neil Trust at the City of Johns Creek Procurement Division at purchasing@johnscreekga.gov or (678) 512-3233. The City of Johns Creek reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to wave technicalities and informalities, and to make award in the best interest of the City of Johns Creek.