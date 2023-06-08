Request for Proposals
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK
RFP #23-181
RIGHT-OF-WAY ROADWAY MAINTENANCE SERVICES
The City of Johns Creek is seeking proposals from qualified and experienced firms for Right-of-Way Roadway Maintenance. RFP’s will be received both electronically via BidNet with hard copies of proposals to City Hall no later than 2:00 PM on June 30, 2023. Questions are only accepted and answered online via BidNet. The deadline for questions is June 16, 2023, at 5:00 PM.
Quotes, bids, and RFP’s are managed electronically using the Georgia Purchasing Group by BidNet, our online bidding/vendor registration system. To access bid documents, vendors must complete the one-time, no cost registration with BidNet. Vendors can register with BidNet and view available bid opportunities from the City of Johns Creek Purchasing page. (www.johnscreekga.gov/residents/purchasing)
All Offerors must comply with all general and special requirements of the RFP information and instructions. Additional information may be obtained by contacting Neil Trust at the City of Johns Creek Procurement Division at purchasing@johnscreekga.gov or (678) 512-3233. The City of Johns Creek reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to wave technicalities and informalities, and to make award in the best interest of the City of Johns Creek.