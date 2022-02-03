 Skip to main content
Milton

Request for Proposals

Parks & Recreation Pool Services Provider

RFP NUMBER 22-PR02

Proposal Due Date:

February 23, 2022, by 2:00PM Local Time

Electronic submission via: www.cityofmiltonga.us

Submissions will be publicly announced on the above date at approximately 2:30 PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004 (opening may be moved online due to public health conditions). The City reserves the right to reject any and all proposals. If the contract is awarded, it will be awarded to the highest scoring Offeror whose proposal meets the requirements and criteria set forth in the request for proposals.

The City of Milton is requesting proposals from qualified vendors to provide pool and lifeguard services at the former Milton Country Club pool for the City of Milton Parks and Recreation Department. This facility is located at 1785 Dinsmore Road, Milton, Georgia.

The request for electronic proposals for Parks & Recreation Pool Services Provider will be posted on the

following websites the week of February 3, 2022:

http://www.cityofmiltonga.us or http://ssl.doas.state.ga.us/PRSapp/PR_index.jsp

