REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK
RFP #23-032
REVITALIZATION PLAN
MEDLOCK BRIDGE AT STATE BRIDGE ROAD
The City of Johns Creek invites qualified and experienced firms to submit a technical proposal for the Revitalization Plan for the four corners of the Medlock Bridge at State Bridge Road intersection. The Revitalization Plan shall establish land use, housing types, street network, and conceptual plan with park/open space design, streetscape and architectural design standards, The plan shall also consider the movement of vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians for better connections to adjacent properties. Proposals shall be submitted as a hardcopy at City Hall and electronically via BidNet no later than 2:00PM on February 1, 2023. A recommended Pre-Bid teleconference will be held at City Hall at 10:00AM on January 23, 2023. Questions are accepted and answered online via BidNet. Deadline for questions is January 25, 2023, at 5:00 PM. Quotes, bids, and RFP’s are electronically managed through the Georgia Purchasing Group by BidNet, our online bidding/vendor registration system, on the City website: https://www.johnscreekga.gov/Residents/Purchasing. To access the RFP document you must register with BidNet. Go to the City website above and click the link “register and view quote/bid/RFP opportunities”. The City of Johns Creek reserves the right to reject any or all responses, wave any or all informalities or technicalities, accept the response or portions of the responses determined to be the best value to the City of Johns Creek, and hold the responses for a period of 120 days without taking action. Respondents are required to hold their responses firm for the same period of time. Additional information may be obtained by contacting Neil Trust at the City of Johns Creek Procurement Division at purchasing@johnscreekga.gov or (678) 512-3233