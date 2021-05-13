Request for Proposals

Morris Road Design Services

RFP NUMBER

21-PW14

Proposal Due Date:

June 15, 2021 2:00PM Local Time

Electronic submission via: www.cityofmiltonga.us

Submissions will be publicly announced on the above date at approximately 2:30 PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004 (opening may be moved online due to public health conditions). The City reserves the right to reject any and all proposals. If the contract is awarded, it will be awarded to the highest scoring Consultant whose proposal meets the requirements and criteria set forth in the request for proposals.

The City of Milton is requesting proposals from interested parties to provide completion of preliminary engineering including right of way plans and final construction plan documents for the widening of Morris Road.

The request for electronic proposals for the Morris Road Design Services will be posted on the following websites the week of May 13, 2021:

http://www.cityofmiltonga.us or http://ssl.doas.state.ga.us/PRSapp/PR_index.jsp

