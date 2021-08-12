Request for Proposals
Milton Parks & Recreation Cox Road Artificial Field Turfing
RFP NUMBER
21-PR03
Proposal Due Date:
September 14, 2021 by 2:00PM Local Time
Electronic submission via: www.cityofmiltonga.us
Submissions will be publicly announced on the above date at approximately 2:30 PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004 (opening may be moved online due to public health conditions). The City of Milton is requesting interested parties to submit proposals for the Milton Parks & Recreation Cox Road Artificial Field Turfing project. The City reserves the right to reject any and all proposals. If the contract is awarded, it will be awarded to the highest scoring Consultant whose proposal meets the requirements and criteria set forth in the request for proposals.
The Parks and Recreation Department intends to enhance the athletic park at 170 Cox Road by converting two rectangular fields to artificial turf, with the requested lines sewn in, sport usage, and perimeter fencing & netting. This project will consist of a design in order to maximize square footage, size, and layout of two large fields, converting them to artificial turf with required and appropriate fencing and netting.
The request for electronic proposals for the Milton Parks & Recreation Cox Road Artificial Field Turfing will be posted on the following websites the week of August 12, 2021:
http://www.cityofmiltonga.us or http://ssl.doas.state.ga.us/PRSapp/PR_index.jsp
