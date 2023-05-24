Request for Proposals
Benefits Brokerage Services
RFP NUMBER
23-HR01
Proposal Due Date:
June 22, 2023, by 2:00PM Local Time
Electronic submission via: www.miltonga.gov
Submissions will be publicly announced on the above date at approximately 2:30 PM at, the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004 (opening may, be moved online due to public health conditions). The City reserves the right to reject any and all proposals. If the contract is awarded, it will be awarded to the highest scoring. Offeror whose proposal meets the requirements and criteria set forth in the request for proposals.
The City of Milton is requesting proposals from highly qualified consultants to provide professional services for the update to the Benefits Brokerage Services. All qualified proposals will receive consideration without regard to age, handicap, religion, creed or belief, political affiliation, race, color, sex, or national origin.
The request for electronic proposals for RFP 23-HR01, Benefits Brokerage Services will be posted on the following websites the week of May 25, 2023: http://www.miltonga.gov and http://ssl.doas.state.ga.us/PRSapp/PR_index.jsp