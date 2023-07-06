Request for Proposals Actuarial Services for Proposed Retiree Health Benefit
RFP NUMBER
23-HR02
Proposal Due Date: July 26, 2023, by 2:00PM Local Time
Electronic submission via: www.miltonga.gov
Submissions will be publicly announced on the above date at approximately 2:30 PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004 (opening may be moved online due to public health conditions). The City reserves the right to reject any and all proposals. If the contract is awarded, it will be awarded to the highest scoring Offeror whose proposal meets the requirements and criteria set forth in the request for proposals.
The City of Milton is requesting proposals from highly qualified consultants to provide actuarial services for conducting a comprehensive analysis, forecasting costs and scenarios, and providing guidance based on the City's current demographics and retirement projections. All qualified proposals will receive consideration without regard to age, handicap, religion, creed or belief, political affiliation, race, color, sex, or national origin.
The request for electronic proposals for RFP 23-HR02, Actuarial Services for Proposed Retiree Health Benefit will be posted on the following websites the week of July 6, 2023:
http://www.miltonga.gov and http://ssl.doas.state.ga.us/PRSapp/PR_index.jsp