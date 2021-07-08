Request for Proposals

Auto Body Repair Services

RFP NUMBER

21-CM02

Proposal Due Date:

August 3, 2021 by 2:00PM Local Time

Electronic submission via: www.cityofmiltonga.us

Submissions will be publicly announced on the above date at approximately 2:30 PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004 (opening may be moved online due to public health conditions). The City reserves the right to reject any and all proposals. If the contract is awarded, it will be awarded to the highest scoring Offeror whose proposal meets the requirements and criteria set forth in the request for proposals.

The City of Milton is requesting proposals from interested parties to provide auto body repair services for its city-owned vehicles.

The request for electronic proposals for the City of Milton Auto Body Repair Services will be posted on the following websites the week of July 8, 2021:

http://www.cityofmiltonga.us or http://ssl.doas.state.ga.us/PRSapp/PR_index.jsp

