REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK
RFP #23-212-1
ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES
The City of Johns Creek is requesting proposals (RFP) to qualified individuals / organizations for Environmental Services. RFP’s will be received electronically via the City’s bid platform, BidNet with hard copies delivered to City Hall no later than 2:00PM on July 31, 2023. Questions are accepted and answered online only via BidNet. Deadline for questions is July 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM.
Quotes, bids, and RFP’s are electronically managed through the Georgia Purchasing Group by BidNet, our online bidding/vendor registration system, on the City website: https://www.johnscreekga.gov/Residents/Purchasing. To access the ITB document you must register with BidNet. Go to the City website above and click the link “register and view quote/bid/RFP opportunities”.
All offerors must comply with all general and special requirements of the RFP information and instructions.
Additional information may be obtained by contacting Neil Trust at the City of Johns Creek Procurement Division at purchasing@johnscreekga.gov or (678) 512-3233. The City of Johns Creek reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to wave technicalities and informalities, and to make award in the best interest of the City of Johns Creek.