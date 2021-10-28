REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

CITY OF MOUNTAIN PARK

118 LAKESHORE DRIVE

MOUNTAIN PARK, GA 30075

The City of Mountain Park is accepting proposals for bridge repair contractor services for the repair of Russell Road bridge. Please contact city hall at (770)993-4231 to obtain a copy of the RFP or visit the website at www.mountainparkgov.com. Deadline for submission is November 29, 2021 by 2:00 p.m.

