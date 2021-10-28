REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
CITY OF MOUNTAIN PARK
118 LAKESHORE DRIVE
MOUNTAIN PARK, GA 30075
The City of Mountain Park is accepting proposals for bridge repair contractor services for the repair of Russell Road bridge. Please contact city hall at (770)993-4231 to obtain a copy of the RFP or visit the website at www.mountainparkgov.com. Deadline for submission is November 29, 2021 by 2:00 p.m.
