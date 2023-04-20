 Skip to main content
Request for Proposals

City Vehicles Maintenance and Light Repair Services

RFP NUMBER

23-CM01

May 10, 2023, by 2:00PM Local Time

Electronic submission via: www.miltonga.gov

42229

Submissions will be publicly announced on the above date at approximately 2:30 PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004 (opening may be moved online due to public health conditions). The City reserves the right to reject any and all proposals. If the contract is awarded, it will be awarded to the highest scoring Offeror whose proposal meets the requirements and criteria set forth in the request for proposals.

The City of Milton is requesting proposals from qualified vendors to provide maintenance and light repair services to city vehicles. All qualified proposals will receive consideration without regard to age, handicap, religion, creed or belief, political affiliation, race, color, sex, or national origin. The request for electronic proposals for RFP 23-CM01, City Vehicles Maintenance and Light Repair Services will be posted on the following websites the week of April 20, 2023:

http://www.miltonga.gov and http://ssl.doas.state.ga.us/PRSapp/PR_index.jsp