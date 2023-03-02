 Skip to main content
Request for Proposals

Managed VoIP Solution

RFP NUMBER

Proposal Due Date:

March 29, 2023, by 2:00PM Local Time

Electronic submission via: www.miltonga.gov

Submissions will be publicly announced on the above date at approximately 2:30 PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004 (opening may be moved online due to public health conditions). The City reserves the right to reject any and all proposals. If the contract is awarded, it will be awarded to the highest scoring Offeror whose proposal meets the requirements and criteria set forth in the request for proposals.

The City of Milton is requesting proposals from qualified firms provide a Managed VoIP Solution. All qualified proposals will receive consideration without regard to age, handicap, religion, creed or belief, political affiliation, race, color, sex, or national origin. The request for electronic proposals for RFP 23-IT01, Managed VoIP Solution will be posted on the following websites the week of March 2, 2023: http://www.miltonga.gov and http://ssl.doas.state.ga.us/PRSapp/PR_index.jsp