RFP NUMBER
23-PW01
Proposal Due Date: OCTOBER 18, 2022, BY 2:00PM LOCAL TIME
Electronic submission via: www.miltonga.gov
Submissions will be publicly announced on the above date at approximately 2:30 PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004 (opening may be moved online due to public health conditions). The City reserves the right to reject any and all proposals. If the contract is awarded, it will be awarded to the highest scoring Offeror whose proposal meets the requirements and criteria set forth in the request for proposals.
The City of Milton is requesting proposals from highly qualified consultants to provide design services for improvements to Cox Road in Milton, Georgia. A portion of this project is a joint effort between the City of Milton and the City of Roswell. The intent for this contract is to produce a set of construction documents that will be used for construction bidding. All qualified proposals will receive consideration without regard to age, handicap, religion, creed or belief, political affiliation, race, color, sex, or national origin.
The request for electronic proposals for Cox Road – TSPLOST 2 Design Services will be posted on the following websites the week of September 29, 2022:
http://www.miltonga.gov and http://ssl.doas.state.ga.us/PRSapp/PR_index.jsp