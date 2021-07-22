Request for Proposals

Uniforms - Milton Fire Department

RFP NUMBER

21-FD05

Proposal Due Date:

August 10, 2021 by 2:00PM Local Time

Electronic submission via: www.cityofmiltonga.us

Submissions will be publicly announced on the above date at approximately 2:30 PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004 (opening may be moved online due to public health conditions). The City reserves the right to reject any and all proposals. If the contract is awarded, it will be awarded to the highest scoring Offeror whose proposal meets the requirements and criteria set forth in the request for proposals.

The City of Milton is requesting proposals from qualified vendors to provide uniforms, as well as embroidery, alteration, and silk-screening services, for the City of Milton Fire Department.

The request for electronic proposals for the Uniforms – Milton Fire Department will be posted on the following websites the week of July 22, 2021:

http://www.cityofmiltonga.us or http://ssl.doas.state.ga.us/PRSapp/PR_index.jsp

