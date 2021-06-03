Request for Proposals
Medical Direction Services for Fire-Rescue
RFP NUMBER
21-FD02
Proposal Due Date:
July 1, 2021 by 2:00PM Local Time
Electronic submission via: www.cityofmiltonga.us
Submissions will be publicly announced on the above date at approximately 2:30 PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004 (opening may be moved online due to public health conditions). The City reserves the right to reject any and all proposals. If the contract is awarded, it will be awarded to the highest scoring Consultant whose proposal meets the requirements and criteria set forth in the request for proposals.
The City of Milton is requesting proposals from qualified medical professionals to provide medical direction and oversight to the Milton Fire Department’s Emergency Medical Service that provides services to City of Milton residents and visitors.
The request for electronic proposals for the Medical Direction Services for Fire-Rescue will be posted on the following websites the week of June 3, 2021:
http://www.cityofmiltonga.us or http://ssl.doas.state.ga.us/PRSapp/PR_index.jsp
