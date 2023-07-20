Request for Proposals
On-Call Land Acquisition Services for Public Works Projects
RFP NUMBER
23-PW08
Proposal Due Date:
August 15, 2023, by 2:00PM Local Time
Electronic submission via: www.miltonga.gov
Submissions will be publicly announced on the above date at approximately 2:30 PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004 (opening may be moved online due to public health conditions). The City reserves the right to reject any and all proposals. If the contract is awarded, it will be awarded to the highest scoring Offeror whose proposal meets the requirements and criteria set forth in the request for
proposals.
The City of Milton is requesting proposals from qualified consultants to provide on-call land acquisition services for Public Works projects. All qualified proposals will receive consideration without regard to age, handicap, religion, creed or belief, political affiliation, race, color, sex, or national origin.
The request for electronic proposals for RFP 23-PW08, On-Call Land Acquisition Services for Public Works Project will be posted on the following websites the week of July 20, 2023:
http://www.miltonga.gov and http://ssl.doas.state.ga.us/PRSapp/PR_index.jsp