Request for Proposals

Local Road Safety Plan

RFP NUMBER

21-PW15

Proposal Due Date:

July 1, 2021 by 2:00PM Local Time

Electronic submission via: www.cityofmiltonga.us

Submissions will be publicly announced on the above date at approximately 2:30 PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004 (opening may be moved online due to public health conditions). The City reserves the right to reject any and all proposals. If the contract is awarded, it will be awarded to the highest scoring Consultant whose proposal meets the requirements and criteria set forth in the request for proposals.

The City of Milton is requesting proposals from interested parties to provide planning and engineering services to support the completion of a Local Road Safety Plan. This will include analyzing data, summarizing findings, and the selection of Emphasis Areas. The Local Road Safety Plan will include multiple emphasis areas, and each will be identified with descriptions, goals, and strategies.

The request for electronic proposals for the Local Road Safety Plan will be posted on the following websites the week of June 3, 2021:

http://www.cityofmiltonga.us or http://ssl.doas.state.ga.us/PRSapp/PR_index.jsp

