Request for Proposals

Facilities, Trails & Parks Maintenance Services

RFP NUMBER 21-PW20

Proposal Due Date:

July 28, 2021 by 2:00PM Local Time

Electronic submission via: www.cityofmiltonga.us

Submissions will be publicly announced on the above date at approximately 2:30 PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004 (opening may be moved online due to public health conditions).

The City reserves the right to reject any and all proposals. If the contract is awarded, it will be awarded to the highest scoring Offeror whose proposal meets the requirements and criteria set forth in the request for proposals.

The City of Milton is requesting proposals from interested parties to provide an innovative approach to Public Works and Parks Maintenance Services. Proposals are being accepted for the following services under the Public Works and Parks & Recreation departments:

• Facilities Landscaping

• Passive Park and Trail Maintenance

• Sport Field Maintenance

• Park and Field Maintenance for Bell Memorial Park and Cox Road Athletic Complex

The request for electronic proposals for the City of Milton Facilities, Trails & Parks Maintenance Services will be posted on the following websites the week of July 1, 2021:

http://www.cityofmiltonga.us or http://ssl.doas.state.ga.us/PRSapp/PR_index.jsp

Load comments