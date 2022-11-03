Request for Proposals
Milton Fire Station 42 – Furniture Vendor
RFP NUMBER 23-FD02
REVISED ISSUE DATE AND DUE DATE
Proposal Due Date:
November 21, 2022, by 2:00PM Local Time
Electronic submission via: www.miltonga.gov
Submissions will be publicly announced on the above date at approximately 2:30 PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004 (opening may be moved online due to public health conditions). The City reserves the right to reject any and all proposals. If the contract is awarded, it will be awarded to the highest scoring Offeror whose proposal meets the requirements and criteria set forth in the request for proposals. The City of Milton is requesting proposals from qualified firms specializing in design, layout, and installation of furniture to provide and install furniture at Milton Fire Station 42 in Milton, Georgia. All qualified proposals will receive consideration without regard to age, handicap, religion, creed or belief, political affiliation, race, color, sex, or national origin. The request for electronic proposals for Milton Fire Station 42 – Furniture Vendor will be posted on the following websites the week of November 3, 2022:
http://www.miltonga.gov and http://ssl.doas.state.ga.us/PRSapp/PR_index.jsp