Request for Proposals
City of Mountain Park
118 Lakeshore Drive
Mountain Park, GA 30075
The City of Mountain Park, Georgia, is seeking a highly qualified company to design, furnish and install “smart” water meters with either an automated meter reading (AMR) or an advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) system that provides for automated reading of water meters infrastructure for transmitting and receiving data, hardware, software, and training. The selection of an AMI or AMR provider is being made through a Request for Proposal (RFP) process, which considers both qualitative (non-cost) and quantitative (cost) factors. It is the Proposer’s responsibility to ensure they have all RFP documents from the City’s website.
To obtain a copy of the full RFP please visit the City's website at www.mountainparkgov.com. Deadline for proposal submission is Thursday December 15, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. EST. Proposals received after this time will not be accepted. The City of Mountain Park reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.