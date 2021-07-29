Request for Proposal
Providence Park Restrooms
RFP 21-PR02
Sealed Proposals Due Date:
September 1, 2021 by 2:00PM Local Time
Electronic submission via: www.cityofmiltonga.us
Submissions will be publicly announced on the above date at approximately 2:30 PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004 (opening may be moved online due to public health conditions). The City reserves the right to reject any and all proposals. If the contract is awarded, it will be awarded to the highest scoring Offeror whose proposal meets the requirements and criteria set forth in the request for proposals.
The City of Milton is requesting proposals from qualified contractors to design and construct a prefabricated restroom at Providence Park, 13440 Providence Park Drive, Milton, GA 30009. All aspects of the construction and design shall be included in the proposal such as plumbing, electrical, septic, etc. This will be a federal- grant-funded contract and will be subject to applicable grant requirements of the Land and Water Conservation Fund Program. All qualified proposals will receive consideration without regard to age, handicap, religion, creed or belief, political affiliation, race, color, sex, or national origin.
The request for sealed proposals for the Providence Park Restrooms project will be posted on the following websites the week of July 29, 2021:
http://www.cityofmiltonga.us or http://ssl.doas.state.ga.us/PRSapp/PR_index.jsp
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.