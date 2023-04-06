Request for Proposal
MCPP- Trail, Drainage and Habitat Enhancements
RFP NUMBER
23-PW04
Sealed Proposals Due Date:
May 2, 2:00 PM Local Time
Electronic submission via: www.miltonga.gov
Submissions will be publicly announced on the above date at approximately 2:30 PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004 (opening may be moved online due to public health conditions). The City reserves the right to reject any and all proposals. If the contract is awarded, it will be awarded to the highest scoring Offeror whose proposal meets the requirements and criteria set forth in the request for proposals.
The City of Milton is requesting proposals from qualified consultants to provide design and engineering services for trail, drainage and habitat enhancements for Milton City Park and Preserve located on Dinsmore Road. All qualified proposals will receive consideration without regard to age, handicap, religion, creed or belief, political affiliation, race, color, sex, or national origin. The request for sealed proposals for the MCPP- Trail, Drainage, and Habitat will be posted on the following websites the week of April 6, 2023. http://www.miltonga.gov and http://ssl.doas.state.ga.us/PRSapp/PR_index.js