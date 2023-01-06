RECREATION AND PARKS ADVISORY COMMITTEE
2023 PUBLIC MEETING CALENDAR
January 4
* Special Called * Wednesday
January 18 Wednesday
February 15 Wednesday
March 15 Wednesday
April 19 Wednesday
May 17 Wednesday
June 21 Wednesday
July 19 Wednesday
August 16 Wednesday
September 20 Wednesday
October 18 Wednesday
November 15 Wednesday
December 20 Wednesday
**Meetings held at 6:30 pm at City Hall - 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097**
As set forth in the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, the City of Johns Creek will assist citizens with special needs given proper notice (7 working days) to participate in any open meetings of the City of Johns Creek. Please contact the City Clerk’s Office via telephone (678-512-3212) or email at allison.tarpley@johnscreekga.gov should you need assistance.
Meetings are subject to change, please review periodically.