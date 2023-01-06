 Skip to main content
RECREATION AND PARKS ADVISORY COMMITTEE 2023 PUBLIC MEETING CALENDAR

January 4

* Special Called * Wednesday

January 18 Wednesday

February 15 Wednesday

March 15 Wednesday

April 19 Wednesday

May 17 Wednesday

June 21 Wednesday

July 19 Wednesday

August 16 Wednesday

September 20 Wednesday

October 18 Wednesday

November 15 Wednesday

December 20 Wednesday

**Meetings held at 6:30 pm at City Hall - 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097**

As set forth in the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, the City of Johns Creek will assist citizens with special needs given proper notice (7 working days) to participate in any open meetings of the City of Johns Creek. Please contact the City Clerk’s Office via telephone (678-512-3212) or email at allison.tarpley@johnscreekga.gov should you need assistance.

Meetings are subject to change, please review periodically.