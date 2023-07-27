PUBLIC NOTICE
QUALIFYING PERIOD FOR MUNICIPAL GENERAL ELECTION
FOR THE CITY OF MILTON
Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with O.C.G.A. 21-2-132, the Qualifying Period for the municipal general election shall be held at Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, Georgia 30004 beginning at 8:30 A.M. on Monday, August 21, 2023, and ending at 4:30 P.M. on Friday, August 25, 2023. The hours of qualifying each day will be from 8:30 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. and from 1:00 P.M. until 4:30 P.M. Those positions that are up for election are:
Council District 1/Post 2 - Qualifying Fee $390.00
Council District 2/Post 2 - Qualifying Fee $390.00
Council District 3/Post 2 - Qualifying Fee $390.00
Those residents who wish to qualify as a candidate in the election shall file a notice of candidacy in the Office of the City Clerk no earlier than 8:30 A.M. on August 21, 2023, and no later than 4:30 P.M. on August 25, 2023, and all candidates for election shall designate, at the time of qualifying, the post for which they are seeking election.
Submitted by:
Tammy Lowit
City Clerk