CITY OF MOUNTAIN PARK, GEORGIA
QUALIFYING PERIOD FOR MUNICIPAL ELECTION
In accordance with Official Code of Georgia Annotated Section 21-2-132(d)(3), notice is hereby given that the City of Mountain Park will be holding a General Election on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, for the Mayor seat and two Council Member seats. The qualifying period for the 2023 Municipal Election of the City of Mountain Park, Georgia, will begin on Monday, August 21, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., and will end on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at 12:00 p.m.
Candidates for the Mayor seat must file their Notice of Candidacy and Affidavit and pay the qualifying fee of $35.00 at City Hall during the qualifying period, or they will not be eligible for election. Candidates for the two Council Member seats must file their Notice of Candidacy and Affidavit and pay the qualifying fee of $27.00 at City Hall during the qualifying period, or they will not be eligible for election.