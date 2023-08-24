CITY OF MILTON
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Mayor and Council of the City of Milton wish to notify the public of the upcoming meetings pertaining to the FY 2024 proposed Annual Operating and Capital Budget:
1. Public Hearing: A public hearing will be held at the regularly scheduled council meeting on September 6, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. for the purpose of receiving comments on the proposed budget.
2. Public Hearing: A second public hearing will be held at the regularly scheduled council meeting on September 18, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. for the purpose of receiving comments on the proposed budget.
3. Budget Adoption: The FY 2024 budget will be considered for adoption by the Mayor and Council after the public hearing at the regularly scheduled council meeting on September 18, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.
These meetings will be held at Milton City Hall, 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004.
The proposed budget will be available for review upon request at City Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday through Friday or on the City’s website at www.miltonga.gov the Thursday prior to the first public hearing.