THE CITY OF DUNWOODY, GEORGIA

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE DETERMINATION

On April 6, 2021 the Community Development Director approved an Administrative Permit to permit a reduction of the rear building setback for a porch and a reduction in the side setback to allow a carport to be enclosed, pursuant to Zoning Ordinance Section 27-441, at 4883 Valley View Court, Dunwoody, GA 30338.

On April 13, 2021 the Community Development Director approved an Administrative Permit to permit allow a maximum 7-foot retaining wall in the rear and side setbacks, pursuant to Zoning Ordinance Section 27-441, at 1529 Eidson Hall, Dunwoody, GA 30338.

On May 10, 2021 the Community Development Director approved an Administrative Permit to permit allow a reduction of the rear yard setback to allow a porch to be transitioned to conditioned space, pursuant to Zoning Ordinance Section 27-441, at 2730 Fontainebleau Dr, Dunwoody, GA 30360.

On May 10, 2021 the Community Development Director approved an Administrative Permit to permit allow a reduction of the rear yard setback for the construction of a deck and retaining wall, pursuant to Zoning Ordinance Section 27-441, at 4912 Trailridge Pass, Dunwoody, GA 30338.

Any person aggrieved by the above decisions may appeal within 30 days of the publication of this notice.

