CITY OF
JOHNS CREEK
PUBLIC NOTICE
PURPOSE
An Alcoholic Beverage License Application was summited to City on
April 24,2021for Consumption on Premises of Malt Beverage, Wine and Distilled Spirits.
BUSINESS NAME
First Watch Restaurants Inc
Dba First Watch
11720 Medlock Bridge Road Suite 100
Johns Creek, GA 30097
OWNER/OFFICERS
First Watch Restaurants Inc
Dba First Watch
11720 Medlock Bridge Road Suite 100
Johns Creek, GA 30097
Owner, Todd Smith
