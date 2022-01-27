CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-22-AB-02

Please note that, due to ongoing efforts to encourage “social distancing” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting will be conducted virtually using Zoom meetings.

PLACE: To Attend the Virtual Meeting:

Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us

Meeting ID: 950 7785 6929

Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US

February 10, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE: Restaurant

Consumption on Premises

Liquor, Beer, Wine, Wine by Bottle for Off-Premises Consumption & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT: Tony’s Sports Grill, LLC

d/b/a Tony’s Sports Grill

7955 North Point Parkway

Alpharetta, GA 30022

Owner: Nader Mahroum

Registered Agent: Cabrini Mahroum

Load comments