CITY OF MILTON

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-22-AB-01

PLACE:

CITY HALL 2006 HERITAGE WALK

MILTON, GA 30004

DATE & TIME:

2/7/22 6:00 PM

PURPOSE:

Chapter 4 Consumption on Premises

Wine, Malt Beverages, Distilled Spirits, Sunday Sales, and Resident Caterer

APPLICANT:

Tres Lunas

12635 Crabapple Road Suite 320 Milton, Georgia 30004

Debra Rouillier, Contact

678-587-5300

Load comments