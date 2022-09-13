PUBLIC NOTICE

Please note that this meeting will be a virtual meeting, conducted online using Zoom meetings.
PLACE: To Attend the Virtual Meeting: Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone Go to: https://zoom.us Meeting ID: 820 5471 9514 Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US September 29, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.
PURPOSE: Restaurant Consumption on Premises Liquor, Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales
APPLICANT: Toscana Ita, LLC d/b/a Luci’s Steakhouse 5805 Windward Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30005
Owners: Toscana Ita, LLC
Registered Agent: Gulen Ikbal Castro