Alpharetta

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-22-AB-29

Please note that this meeting will be a virtual meeting, conducted online using Zoom meetings.

PLACE: To Attend the Virtual Meeting: Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone Go to: https://zoom.us Meeting ID: 820 5471 9514 Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US September 29, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE: Restaurant Consumption on Premises Liquor, Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT: Toscana Ita, LLC d/b/a Luci’s Steakhouse 5805 Windward Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30005

Owners: Toscana Ita, LLC

Registered Agent: Gulen Ikbal Castro