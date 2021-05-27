PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK

MAYOR AND COUNCIL

June 7, 2021 Meetings

The City of Johns Creek Mayor and Council regularly scheduled Work Session will be extended on June 7th.

Monday, June 7th, 2021 the Work Session will be held from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM followed by an 8:00 PM Council Meeting.

Both Work Session and Council Meeting will be held at Johns Creek City Hall located at 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek, 30097 and are available to the public via the City’s website as www.johnscreekga.gov. Please provide any public comment to PublicComments@JohnsCreekGA.gov. Should you have any questions regarding these public meetings, please call the City Clerk Allison Tarpley at 678-512-3212.

Allison Tarpley

City Clerk

Load comments