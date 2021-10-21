CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-21-AB-28

Please note that, due to ongoing efforts to encourage “social distancing” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting will be conducted virtually using Zoom meetings.

PLACE: To Attend the Virtual Meeting:

Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us

Meeting ID: 973 2875 9981

Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US

November 4, 2021 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE: Farm Winery Tasting Room & Wine Bar

Consumption on Premises

Beer, Wine, Retail Package Sales & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT: The Farm at Pamelot, Inc.

54 Rowell Street

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Owners: Pamela Jackson

Registered Agent: Jeffrey Jackson

