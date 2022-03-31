PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK

MAYOR AND COUNCIL

April 2022 Meeting Notices

The Mayor and Council of the City of Johns Creek will hold their April meetings on:

Monday, April 11, 2022 5:00pm Work Session

7:00pm Council Meeting

Monday, April 25, 2022 5:00pm Work Session

7:00pm Council Meeting

Both Work Sessions and Council Meetings will be held at City Hall located at 11360 Lakefield Drive, in Johns Creek, 30097 and are open to the public. Should you have any questions regarding these public meetings, please call the City Clerk Allison Tarpley (678-512-3212).

Allison Tarpley

City Clerk