PUBLIC NOTICE

Please note that this meeting will be a virtual meeting, conducted online using Zoom meetings.
PLACE:
To Attend the Virtual Meeting: Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone Go to: https://zoom.us Meeting ID: 817 9692 5714 Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US October 6, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.
PURPOSE:
Eating Establishment Consumption on Premises Liquor, Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales
APPLICANT:
Atlanta Fantastical OpCo, LLC d/b/a Santa’s Secret Stache 3180 Avalon Boulevard Alpharetta, GA 30009
Owner:
Fantastical Labs, LLC
Registered Agent Walter I. Geer, III