CITY OF

JOHNS CREEK

PUBLIC NOTICE

PURPOSE

An Alcoholic Beverage License Application was summited to City on June15, 2021 for Consumption on Premises of Malt Beverage, Wine and Distilled Spirits.

BUSINESS NAME

Gayari Dhun LLC

Dave’s Hookah Bar & Restaurant

11950 Jones Bridge Rd Suite 103

Johns Creek, GA 30097

OWNER/OFFICERS

OWNER,

Dave Brijeshkumar

