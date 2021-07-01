CITY OF

JOHNS CREEK

PUBLIC NOTICE

PURPOSE

An Alcoholic Beverage License Application was submitted to the City on June 21, 2021 for Consumption on Premises of Malt Beverage, Wine and Distilled Spirits.

BUSINESS NAME

Pan Now, LLC

Dba Tony’s Sports Grill

10305 Medlock Bridge Rd, Suite C-3

Johns Creek, GA 30097

OWNER/OFFICERS

Pan Now, LLC

Dba Tony’s Sports Grill

10305 Medlock Bridge Rd, Suite C-3

Johns Creek, GA 30097

Owners,

Pallavi Aggarwal Nahata

Load comments