CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-21-AB-39

Please note that, due to ongoing efforts to encourage “social distancing” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting will be conducted virtually using Zoom meetings.

PLACE: To Attend the Virtual Meeting:

Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us

Meeting ID: 976 6152 2829

Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US

January 27, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE: Restaurant

Consumption on Premises

Liquor, Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT: SHFT NP Inc.

d/b/a Food Terminal

6360 North Point Parkway

Alpharetta, GA 30022

Owner: Zhiwei Ewe

Registered Agent: Yixin Ewe

