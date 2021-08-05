CITY OF

JOHNS CREEK

PUBLIC NOTICE

PURPOSE

An Alcoholic Beverage License Application was submitted to the City on July 27, 2021 for Consumption on Premises of Malt Beverage and Wine.

BUSINESS NAME

Don Pollo Quiroz LLC

Dba Santinos Pizzeria

3005 Old Alabama Rd

Johns Creek, GA 30022

OWNER/OFFICERS

Don Pollo Quiroz LLC

Dba Santinos Pizzeria

3005 Old Alabama Rd

Johns Creek, GA 30022

Owner, Miguel Quiroz Morales

Load comments