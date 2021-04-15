CITY OF ALPHARETTA
PUBLIC NOTICE
PH-21-AB-13
PLACE
To Attend the Virtual Meeting:
Using Your Computer,
Tablet or Smartphone
Go to: https://zoom.us
Meeting ID: 931 0695 8197
Dial In: 1-646-558-8656
April 22, 2021 at 2:00 P.M.
PURPOSE
Restaurant
Consumption on Premises
Liquor, Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales
APPLICANT
Alpha Hai Food, LLC
d/b/a Hai
5530 Windward Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30004
Owner
Alpha Hai Food, LLC
Registered Agent
Ssu Lin
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.