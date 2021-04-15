CITY OF

JOHNS CREEK

PUBLIC NOTICE

PURPOSE

An Alcoholic Beverage License Application was summited to City on April 1, 2021 for Consumption on Premises of Malt Beverage, Wine and Distilled Spirits.

BUSINESS NAME

Gourmet Johns

Creek Inc.

Dba Masterpiece

11625 Medlock Bridge Rd

Johns Creek, GA 30097

OWNER, Rui Liu

