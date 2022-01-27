City of Milton

Notice of Joint Work Session

Board of Zoning Appeals and Design Review Board

Date & Time: February 15, 2022

5:00 to 6:00 P.M.

Location: City of Milton

2006 Heritage Walk

Council Chambers

Milton, Georgia 30004-6119

678-242-2500

This is a joint work session for the purpose of training new board members.

No petitions will be discussed during this time

