City of Milton
Notice of Joint Work Session
Board of Zoning Appeals and Design Review Board
Date & Time: February 15, 2022
5:00 to 6:00 P.M.
Location: City of Milton
2006 Heritage Walk
Council Chambers
Milton, Georgia 30004-6119
678-242-2500
This is a joint work session for the purpose of training new board members.
No petitions will be discussed during this time
