CITY OF

JOHNS CREEK

PUBLIC NOTICE

PURPOSE

An Alcoholic Beverage

License Application was

summited to City on

March 26, 2021 for

Consumption on Premises

of Malt Beverage, Wine

and Distilled Spirits.

BUSINESS NAME

LV2 Georgia LLC

Dba Local Vine

5805 State Bridge Road

Suite 200

Johns Creek, GA 30097

OWNER/OFFICERS

LV2 Georgia LLC

Dba Local Vine

5805 State Bridge Road

Suite 200

Johns Creek, GA 30097

Owner, Ian Charvin

