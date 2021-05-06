CITY OF
JOHNS CREEK
PUBLIC NOTICE
PURPOSE
An Alcoholic Beverage
License Application was
summited to City on
March 26, 2021 for
Consumption on Premises
of Malt Beverage, Wine
and Distilled Spirits.
BUSINESS NAME
LV2 Georgia LLC
Dba Local Vine
5805 State Bridge Road
Suite 200
Johns Creek, GA 30097
OWNER/OFFICERS
LV2 Georgia LLC
Dba Local Vine
5805 State Bridge Road
Suite 200
Johns Creek, GA 30097
Owner, Ian Charvin
